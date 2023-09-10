Sunday, September 10, 2023 – A concerned Kenyan recorded a video of some young men busy drawing water from a trench and packaging it in branded bottles.

The water appears clean but it poses serious health risks to consumers.

The bottled water is sold in the streets cheaply by hawkers, putting the health of consumers at great risk.

The concerned Kenyan who recorded the video and shared it on social media cautioned members of the public to be careful when buying bottled water in the streets.

Watch the video.

