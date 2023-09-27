Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Outspoken lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has predicted the outcome of the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement on X, Njiru assured President William Ruto that the 2027 presidential election would be his to lose.

He dismissed sections of UDA politicians claiming that William Ruto will automatically be re-elected in the next General Election.

“Ata kama Oscar Sudi will be the chairman of IEBC we must trumpnise Ruto #oneterm,” he said.

Ndegwa was reacting to remarks by former Mukurweini Member of Parliament Kabando wa Kabando who had said that President William Ruto would lose.

Kabando stated that although he was not sure who would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, he assured that Ruto would go home.

“We don’t know who will win President in 2027 but Ruto must go home,” Kabando said.

The remarks by the two come just a day after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi sensationally claimed that President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election was guaranteed.

Speaking during a mega fundraiser in Kakamega, Mudavadi exuded confidence that Ruto will automatically be re-elected.

He said Ruto had fulfilled most of his promises and that the next General Election would be his to win, and that they would discuss his succession in 2032.

“Let us not do any guesswork anymore, the situation is quite clear that Ruto has the advantage and he is keeping his promise… and it is easier for us to work with President Ruto to the election of 2027 and then maybe you can talk after that,” Mudavadi said.

