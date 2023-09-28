Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Former nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders are planning how Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga can contest the presidency in 2027 despite his advanced age.

Appearing in an interview with TV 47 on Thursday, Mwaura said if Raila Odinga contests for the presidency again in 2027, he will be beaten badly by current President William Ruto who is also planning to seek re-election.

Mwaura said it will not be easy for Raila Odinga to win the election since he lost last year when he had the support of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the infamous ‘deep state’

“Azimio wants Raila to run in the next elections but not for the sake of winning. They know William Ruto will win,” Mwaura said

Raila, 79, has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times and if he decides to vie in 2027, it will be his sixth time.

