Monday, September 11, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to realise that Azimio One Kenya Alliance lost the moment they took the audit of the 2022 elections to parliament.

Speaking on Monday, Manyora who is also a seasoned political analyst, said the moment Kalonzo allowed Bomas talks to be controlled by Parliament is the moment the opposition coalition lost in the debate.

“Audit of 2022 polls? To what end? The moment you took Bomas to parliament, you lost it. Leave with it, Bwana @skmusyoka”, Manyora wrote on his official X page.

Manyora’s statement came hours after Kalonzo welcomed the move to have 2022 elections audited to end the existing wrangles on the selection of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

Azimio insists that the selection of IEBC commissioners should be done by political parties while the government side insists the commissioners should be selected by a panel selected by the President.

Azimio also wants the 2022 presidential election audited to establish who won the election between President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

