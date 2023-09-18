Monday, September 18, 2023 – Former US President, Donald Trump has stated that he didn’t respect lawyers and members of his campaign team and political party who told him he lost the 2020 presidential election, saying it was his decision to buy into the theory that the election was rigged.

“In many cases, I didn’t respect them,” Trump said on Sunday, September 17 during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” when asked why he decided to ignore his lawyers and advisers who told him he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

“But I did respect others. I respected many others that said the election was rigged.” he added

Trump, the current frontrunner in the Republican party presidential primary, is facing indictments related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In the federal case against him, prosecutors cited the fact that Trump was told repeatedly by his lawyers that he had lost the election.

When pressed about how he came to the conclusion that the election was rigged, Trump said it was his own decision.

“You called some of your outside lawyers — you said they had crazy theories. Why were you listening to them? Were you listening to them because they were telling you what you wanted to hear?” NBC host Kristen Welker asked.

“You know who I listen to? Myself. I saw what happened. I watched that election, and I thought the election was over at 10 o’clock in the evening,” Trump said

“It was my decision. But I listened to some people. Some people said that,” he added later.

Neal Katyal explains how Trump screwed himself in today's interview:



"Donald Trump's defense to Jan. 6 has been 1 basic thing: I relied on the advice of my lawyers, I didn't have bad criminal intent, it's my lawyers who were telling me to do it…And she got him to say, 'Oh no,… pic.twitter.com/nvfsdnUPoj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 18, 2023