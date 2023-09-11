Monday, September 11, 2023 – Interior PS Raymond Omollo has reprimanded ODM Leader Raila Odinga for expelling five rebel MPs from the party.

The Five MPs expelled from ODM are Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), and Kisumu senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

Speaking in Uriri Constituency yesterday, Omollo accused Raila of double standards, saying it was ironic for him to punish the MPs for meeting President Ruto.

“Why is it that only ODM elected leaders from the Nyanza region are punished for associating with President Ruto or senior officers in his government yet those who do so from other regions are spared by the ODM party leader?” he queried.

“Those who met me from Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Migori were reprimanded. The leadership of the party has no respect for the people of Luo Nyanza,” he said.

According to the PS, several ODM leaders including Raila have met Ruto and no one punished them for that.

He read malice in the suspension of MPs from Luo Nyanza, saying the ODM Party has turned the Luo Nyanza people into slaves.

“We have agreed to be their slaves to a point where they no longer believe we are worth anything of value.

“It is time we told ourselves the truth if we want any meaningful change and development as a community,” Omollo noted.

Omollo told the Nyanza region to remain firm and reject what he described as oppression by the ODM party.

He said the region cannot hate the government and the same time expect more goodies from it in the form of development.

“It can’t be that you enjoy the milk but you hate the cow that gives you the milk,” he asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.