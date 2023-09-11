Sunday, September 10, 2023 – Skitmaker Kiekie has appealed to women to ensure they split some bills with their husbands.

In an interview with Toke Makinwa, Kiekie revealed that she shares the payment of the rent of their home with her husband.

She said there is no way she would allow her husband bear all the financial burdens of their home.

“On my birthday, fly me to Dubai, fly me to Barcelona, buy me Fendi bags, that’s beautiful. But that I won’t pay rent won’t be possible. So that when we want to fight, you carry chair, I’ll carry television, we will share everything equal. You can’t tell me get out of my house, nothing like get out of my house. We are living together.” she said

According to her, being financially responsible for somethings in a home forces husbands to accord respect to the wives.

‘I tell women this. How would you be living in a house and you are not paying rent? To me, it doesn’t make sense”

