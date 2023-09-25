Monday, September 25, 2023 – NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has distanced the Azimio Coalition from calls by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, through his Spokesman Makau Mutua, for the resignation of Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni from the National Dialogue Committee (NADOC).

In a statement, Karua maintained that Mutua’s remarks were his own and do not in any way reflect Azimio’s official position on the matter.

In her statement, Karua reiterated that neither Kioni nor any other leader from Azimio could be gagged.

She also implied that Kioni was well within his rights to question the outcome of the talks.

“The best proof that talks will go anywhere is results,” Karua explained.

“Sixty days are almost over and the cost of living skyrocketing, time will tell.”

Makau in a statement on Saturday, called for Kioni’s resignation as the head Azimio technical team after the embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General said that the talks are a waste of time.

“He must resign unless he is a hypocrite. How can one lead a team in talks he doesn’t believe in?” he remarked.

This came even as, Kioni on Friday, dispelled rumours that Mt Kenya leaders were looking to break away from Azimio Coalition.

The former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament was responding to a question on whether Kamwene, a new political outfit bringing together politicians from the Mt Kenya region was exploring charting its own independent political path.

“Kamwene Leadership is part of Azimio and we are more intact than others would want to believe,” he assured Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST