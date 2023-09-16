Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has added salt to injury after claiming that there was nothing the government could do to reduce the skyrocketing fuel prices.

Speaking before the National Assembly’s Energy Committee, Chirchir said the government has no control over the skyrocketing fuel prices.

He noted that the country could face harder times due to escalating global fuel prices.

“We are dealing with sovereign governments as suppliers of these products. We are likely going to harder times. There is nothing much we can do about it,” Chirchir.

On Thursday, the Energy and Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased Super Petrol prices by Ksh16.96, Diesel by Ksh21.32 and Kerosene by Ksh33.13.

The changes saw the retail price of a litre of Super Petrol in Nairobi rise to Ksh211.64, Diesel Ksh200.99, and Kerosene Ksh202.61.

In a statement yesterday, Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria announced that fuel prices could increase by Ksh10 every month up to February 2024.

According to Kuria, the current spike was due to an increase in global fuel prices, which he predicted could get worse.

“Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by Ksh10 every month till February,” Kuria stated.

President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza allies had during the campaign period pledged to lower the cost of fuel by doing away with some taxes but this is yet to be actualized.

Instead, the government recently doubled Value Added Tax on petroleum products to 16%, besides scrapping fuel subsidies introduced by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to cushion consumers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.