Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Renowned Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has faulted President William Ruto for appointing former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to the Nairobi River Commission.

According to Abdullahi, the Nairobi River Commission might never work in the long run despite being a key move made by President William Ruto.

In a statement on the X platform, the Senior Counsel said though the President meant well for the commission, he made some glaring ‘blunders’ that might in the end cost him the objectives.

“What happened to the Nairobi River Commission? Creating the Nairobi River Commission was an environmental masterstroke by H.E William Ruto. It fits so well with his climate change crusade on the global stage,” Ahmednasir said.

He noted that Ruto blundered by appointing former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu to the commission.

Waititu was impeached as governor rendering him unfit to hold public office.

“The potency of the commission was diluted in 2 ways. One, the appointment of Baba Yao and Commissioners of his ilk was a poignant signal that the government probably wasn’t that serious after all,” he said.

At the same time, Ahmednasir opines that the President blundered in domiciling the commission at the office of the Deputy President.

He avers that the DP already has so much on his desk and will not be able to promptly handle the duties assigned to him regarding the commission.

Ahmednasir stated that the commission ought to be domiciled at the Environment Ministry.

” President Ruto should know what gets his deputy’s adrenaline going and what he can deliver with remarkable ease. Scaring Azimio, checkmating Hon Raila, grassroots mobilisation in Central Kenya, chasing cartels from the coffee sector etc. are some of his pet projects,” he stated

“I don’t think Deputy President Gachagua has time to remove plastic bottles and polythene bags from the Nairobi River. President Ruto needs to urgently reboot the Nairobi River Commission! It’s a great idea…dont kill it!”

