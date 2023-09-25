Monday, September 25, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei’s proposal to extend President William Ruto’s term has been met with fierce rejection.

This is after Raila Odinga’s Azimio told off Cherargei over his plans to extend the presidential term limit to seven years.

According to Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, leadership has to be passed down to give others a chance.

“You have five years to lead and ask Kenyans for another five, if they give you, you lead and go home. The country is big and others should also get a chance of leadership,” Wamboka said.

On Friday, Cherargei submitted a memorandum to the National Dialogue Committee at the Bomas of Kenya proposing that the current five-year presidential term limit be extended to seven years.

“The extension of the Presidential term of seven years each term for two terms from the current five years to allow stability and pragmatic development in the country,” he said.

The legislator said the move would enable the President to have a good opportunity to form and establish a formidable team to deliver his manifesto.

“Besides, the Kenya presidential election is always highly profiled as a result of it being conducted within a short period of time thus making it a do-or-die adventure,” Cherargei noted in his proposal.

