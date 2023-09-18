Monday, September 18, 2023 – Trade CS Moses Kuria and President William Ruto’s economic advisor David Ndii may be fired at any time for arrogantly responding to Kenyans on the recent increase in fuel prices.

This is after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua warned them to be sensitive to the plight of suffering Kenyans or else they will be shown the door.

In a statement immediately after landing in the country, Gachagua said that he had noted with concern the exchanges between public servants and Kenyans.

DP Gachagua cautioned leaders to exercise caution while addressing Kenyans noting that the government was aware of the high cost of living.

“I want to call upon fellow leaders, particularly those that President Ruto has given the privilege to serve Kenyans to exercise caution in addressing Their Employer- the People of Kenya.”

“It is Insensitive to talk down on The People. I would like to remind them that although the people of Kenya did not employ them directly, they President Ruto, who in turn appointed them Cabinet Secretaries and Advisors and hence by virtue of this, they are employed by Kenyans.”

“You don’t address your employer with arrogance, do so with humility and decorum. Kenyans, like the rest of the world, are going through difficult economic times and leaders should address them with Sensitivity and Empathy.”

“Responsible leaders should be sensitive and inspire hope in the People, hope for a better tomorrow. Talking down on the people and demoralising those who look up to them for solutions and a way out of the difficult situation they find themselves in is not good leadership. Please do not spite the People of Kenya,” Gachagua said in a statement.

“With deep respect, I would like to plead with the people of Kenya to appreciate that the issue of fuel prices is a worldwide challenge. Things will get better as we move along.”

“The Government remains aware of and is sensitive to the challenges Kenyans are facing today; the arrogant statements by a few leaders do not, in any way, reflect the official Government position or that of President William Ruto,” he added

