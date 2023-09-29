Friday, September 29, 2023 – A woman has narrated how her ex-fiance burnt down the house she built and her successful business following a disagreement over whose house they would live in after marriage.

The woman, who goes by Chi Chi on X, explained that her restaurant and bar business was booming in 2018 when she started building her house.

In the process, she met the engineer on site and he wooed her.

Their relationship progressed and they were engaged by 2020.

However, the engineer insisted that she had to leave her bigger house and move into his one-bedroom apartment when they get married.

This led the businesswoman to call off the engagement when they couldn’t reach an agreement.

Her fiancé did not take it well and he threatened to deal with her.

She said her house was later burnt to the ground when she was not around and afterward, she got a call from her ex-fiance claiming responsibility for the destruction.

When she reported to the police, she had no proof to back her accusations so the case died down.

She said that not long after that, her restaurant was also burnt to the ground.

To escape her vindictive ex, she had to move out of town.

Read her narration in the screenshots below.