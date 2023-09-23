Sunday, September 24, 2023 – A man was filmed masturbating while watching a woman workout at the gym.
In a video shared online, the man is seen standing behind a glass door, looking directly at the young woman behind the scene, while vigorously stroking his exposed genitals.
He continued until he ejaculated before finally walking away.
The video has sparked outrage, with many calling it disgusting.
Watch below (viewer’s discretion advised).
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>