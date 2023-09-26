Monday, September 25, 2023 – Jada Pinkett-Smith is celebrating her husband Will Smith as he turns 55.

The actress shared an old photo she took with her husband and their children.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Willard, I am so glad you were born on this day. Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family. On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared. Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy.”