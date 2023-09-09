Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Embattled Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, is now contemplating suing Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s ODM for expelling him from the party over his association with President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

According to Jalang’o, he is working with his lawyers to appeal the decision.

“What normally happens is that when a party expels you, they write to the Speaker who declares the seat vacant and thus people go back to the ballot. This happens if you will not appeal,” he explained.

Nonetheless, he expressed confidence that he would win a by-election poll in any party, should the courts side with the ODM party.

He noted that with or without Raila Odinga and ODM Party, he would still win the Lang’ata parliamentary seat because the people of Lang’ata trust him with their lives.

Besides, Jalang’o noted that he had not received official communication from his party boss, Raila Odinga, and hence would not leave the party.

“Who has kicked me out of the party? ODM belongs to Raila Odinga and if I have not received communication from him then it means I’m still in ODM,” he said.

“Let me tell you this, I will be the Lang’ata MP until 2027. Take this to the bank. There are no changes that will be done.”

Additionally, Jalang’o questioned why some members were fined and given a warning while others were expelled from the party.

“ODM knows that there’s no case. The likes of (Wiper) Kalonzo Musyoka were at State House, others were also given fines but we were expelled, why is that?” he posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.