Thursday, September 28, 2023– Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that President William Ruto’s administration is being held hostage by 2022 election financiers to the disadvantage of common citizens.

Speaking on Wednesday in Nakuru during a multi-sectoral consultation workshop on the electoral law reform agenda day, Kalonzo who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader expressed concerns over what he considers political financiers’ disproportionate control over the government.

Kalonzo emphasized the negative effects of individuals who funded the 2022 elections on the efficient management of State operations as he called for much-needed reforms.

Because of the influence of money, (State) officials go through revolving doors that ensure that those who financed a campaign get tenders and get hired to lucrative positions that clearly they don’t merit,” he said.

Kalonzo further alleged that the government, in its current state, is being held hostage by those who funded election campaigns, resulting in a lack of inclusivity in public affairs.

“We feel it, the politics of exclusion. Campaign financiers ensure that their interests get prioritized in government, legislative, and policy agenda,” Musyoka posited.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.