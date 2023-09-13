Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Kenyans on X (KOX) have asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to explain to them whether he will punish his wife Mama Ida Odinga after she was spotted at a function in Wilson Airport together with one of President William Ruto’s men.

In a series of photos, Mama Ida, who is the matriarch of the Odinga family, was spotted together with Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, who is Ruto’s right-hand man

The two were flagging off the inaugural Skyward flight to Migori County.

Now, Kenyans are asking whether Raila Odinga will expel Mama Ida Odinga from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party since other leaders who have been seen flirting with Ruto and his men have been expelled.

Last week, five ODM lawmakers led by Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o were expelled from the party for meeting Ruto.

Here are photos of Mama Ida Odinga launching a project with Ruto’s CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.