Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – A woman shot her husband when he insisted on getting a divorce after she drove two hours to try to save their marriage.

Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is accused of shooting husband Jon, 80, on September 20.

She grinned wildly with two black eyes in her booking photo after her arrest for the attempted murder of Jon, who told cops he had to fight her off.

Pasqualetto had driven two hours on Sept. 20 from their home in Gilbert to their second residence in Prescott, where her estranged spouse was staying and had changed the locks, Prescott police said.

She later told cops “she did not want to get divorced” and started arguing about it with her husband after confronting him in his bedroom, cops said.

“When he told her that he still wanted to get a divorce and wasn’t changing his mind, she produced a handgun and shot him while he was still in bed,” police said.

“The victim was able to knock her down, the gun came out of her hand, and he attempted to escape the house,” the department said.

“During that time the victim did strike the suspect with his hands and elbows to escape the situation,” police said of the struggle that left his wife badly bruised.

“The victim was ultimately able to escape and ran to a neighbour’s house to call 911,” police added.

Jon had suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist and was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

“The investigation revealed that involved parties were in the middle of a divorce and had been separated for several months,” police said.

The husband also told police that his estranged wife had stolen checks and forged a check about a week earlier for $10,000 and cashed it.

She admitted to the forgery and theft in an interview with investigators, police said.

Christina was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, forgery and theft. She was still in custody Tuesday, Sept. 26.