Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Homa Bay Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma has described former President Uhuru Kenyatta as the greatest president Kenya has ever had.

In a statement on Thursday, Kaluma said he could not imagine how the concluded Africa Climate Summit would be without the roads built by the former president.

The summit began on Monday and ended on Wednesday, with the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration by the African heads of state present.

The legislator claimed that former President Mwai Kibaki (late) did not do much and that he only took credit for roads that were allegedly built by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The two led a grand coalition government from 2007 to 2013.

“Imagine this Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi without the roads President Uhuru Kenyatta built!

“Uhuru is the greatest President Kenya has ever had! Kibaki only takes credit on roads Baba Raila Odinga built,” Kaluma tweeted.

The three-day climate summit held in Nairobi saw minimal traffic disruptions, despite having a number of key city roads closed for the entire period.

The summit was attended by at least 17 heads of state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST