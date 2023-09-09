Saturday, September 9, 2023 – The Finance and Procurement departments at City Hall are almost blasting into serious internal wars over suspected blatant financial malpractices by senior officers.

On the receiving end is Chief Officer Asha Abdi, who is under siege from a section of staff and MCAs to stop what is claimed to be a gross violation of the Public Finance Management Act, 2015.

The Chief Officer is facing allegations of ignoring recommendations from heads of departments and the procurement officers on payment of suppliers.

She is also facing fresh allegations from a section of MCAs, who believe she bought her position with a staggering Sh10 million, which gives her the confidence to do what she wants.

Our insider sources indicate that Asha has fallen out with other senior Accounting officers, among them Martha Wambugu and officers at the procurement department.

The bone of contention is perceived as irregular payments amounting to over Ksh30 Million made since July.

The payments have been made to suspect companies believed to have supplied air.

Also hot on Asha’s heels is Deputy Governor James Muchiri, who is unhappy with the rising cases of unpaid dues to genuine suppliers, who have been flocking to his office for assistance.

The County received over 75 Billion in July after the treasury released all monies owed to counties before the end of the 2022/2023 FY.

Asha is also accused of favoring people from her community, especially those who got multimillion-dollar deals during the last regime.

A governor who held a senior position at the Nairobi City County Assembly is said to be in direct contact with her to influence payments.

Some troubled suppliers who hail from the Mount Kenya region are reportedly seeking an audience with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagwa to help them get paid.

However, Asha is believed to have dared some to even go to the highest office in Kenya if they wanted.

Our follow-up investigations indicate that she has made a network of influential cartels operating at the national government level, to whom she is giving priority.

Some are lawyers, relatives to Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and governors across the country.

She will, however, have to battle with the emerging push to have her moved to a different position after City Hall came under serious scrutiny over fraudulent payments.

A section of MCAs has vowed to engage the governor and, through the house, to have a new officer occupy the position.

The MCAs claim that they are under pressure from suppliers owed even as little as Sh400, 000 to Sh1 Million to have their payments settled.

“Some of them are our young voters whose businesses have closed when at the same time they have young families depending on them yet here is an officer who has decided to dine with the mighty and only cut deals with them,” a second time MCA who sought anonymity said.

This comes against a backdrop of reports that Asha and her associates at City Hall are using interns to loot millions of taxpayer’s money as well as solicit bribes from unsuspecting contractors and suppliers.

The reports revealed that the interns are often given passwords belonging to retirees to demand bribes going up to Ksh 500,000 for invoicing.

One of the interns is Vivian Mavua, who is sharp and beautiful and her close ties with senior officers have left tongues wagging.

The other interns include Beth Muthoni, who has adopted cunning tricks to balance the books, Dennis Mwanzia Muia, Brian Oyando (former accountant trade), Dan Mshanga (former accountant environment), Mary Maina who has grown to be a big schemer along City Hall corridors.

Together, they have amassed millions and purchased high-end cars and modern-day apartments within the capital city.

Their biggest protector is Chief Finance Officer Asha Abdi, who has played a significant role in helping them understand how to act shrewdly, loot, and escape without consequences.

They take advantage because they are very close to chief finance officer Asha Abdi.

Asha has always been misled by one Mohamed Ibrahim (staff at the trade department), but luckily enough, notorious Stephen Mafura who is in bed with interns like Vivian has been kicked out.

The other protectors of the interns are the lavishly living Chief of Staff David Njoroge, and Ms. Suzanne Silantoi the health CECM.

All the above officers are close allies to Governor Sakaja with some reports linking Asha Abdi to suspected romantic engagements with the city boss.

Sakaja’s close allies, including his chief of staff David Njoroge alias Davy, Asha Abdi, and Priscilla Mahinda Chief officer Office of the Governor have bought lavish houses in Kileleshwa, Runda among other areas.

Ms. Priscilla Mahinda is believed to be recruiting several city hall female staff, including interns into illicit relationships.

The interns are always secretly flown to workshops and foreign trips for sexual orgies at the expense of the taxpayer’s money.

Mr Njoroge, Asha, Priscilla, and some of the interns are on the radar of the Director of Criminal Investigations and EACC over dubious payments and extortion of suppliers chasing their payments.

The interns for instance are believed to be running proxy companies operating as startups where quick tenders are floated, awarded, and paid in record time.

The quick deals attract amounts ranging from Ksh 500,000 to Ksh 2 million and attract little attention from the auditors.

But it’s the frequency of these deals that has helped them buy high-end cars and apartments in the leafy suburbs

We have in our possession records of communication on how those interns and Dan Mshanga are being directed by suppliers and other senior county officials to make approvals of hot air at the county.

The development underlines what City Hall has become despite the existence of a new administration that promised zero tolerance to corruption.

They are believed to be enjoying protection from Asha who is using them as proxies to manipulate systems.