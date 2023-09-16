Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has explained why Azimio One Kenya Alliance should pull out from the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and the opposition at the Bomas of Kenya

Speaking on Friday at Parliament Buildings, Babu said the talks are pointless since the government is not addressing the high cost of living.

The ODM MP asked the Azimio leadership to instead engage Kenyans directly.

“The government is not doing anything to stop pump prices from going up. Life is already unbearable for Kenyans but the government appears not concerned.

“We need to communicate in a language that the government understands better,” said Babu.

The second term MP proposed the Azimio leadership start a conversation with mama mbogas, boda boda and matatu operators, small-scale traders, and parents.

His remarks come after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the prices of petroleum products in the country to an all-time high.

The price of petrol has now risen by over Sh16, while diesel has risen by Sh21.32 and kerosene by Sh33.13.

“The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol increases by Sh16.96, Diesel increases by Sh21.32 per litre and Kerosene increases by Sh33.13 per litre,” Epra announced on Thursday.

