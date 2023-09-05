Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Tacha has slammed the organisers of Headies for hosting the award ceremony in United States back-to-back.

Speaking in a video she shared, the Big Brother star said it was understandable that the Headies was held in the United States last year as Afrobeats was beginning to make waves in the country.

Tacha however stated that it is disrespectful that the award ceremony is still being held in the United States.

Drawing a comparison with the BET awards, Tacha stated that it would never be held anywhere in Africa.

She also recalled how African artists were given award plaques at backstages in the past, at the BET.

Tacha concluded by stating it is “colonial mentality” to think that the United States is the best place to host the Headies awards.

Watch the video below