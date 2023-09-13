Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has criticized National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula over his comments on the party’s recent expulsion of five legislators.

ODM expelled Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda and MPs Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Felix ‘Jalang’o’ Odiwuor (Lang’ata), Caroli Omondi (Suba South) and Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) over allegations of violating the party’s constitution by associating themselves with President William Ruto.

As a result, Wetangula lectured the Opposition on democracy, criticising Raila’s ODM for what he termed as harassment of elected leaders who have chosen to work with the Kenya Kwanza government for the sake of development.

In response, ODM on Wednesday took an issue with Wetangula’s “partisan” involvement in the matter, saying as House Speaker he is supposed to remain a neutral arbiter in legislative and political party issues.

ODM, through its Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, called Wetangula a speaker who has reduced himself to “a Kenya Kwanza appendage and nothing more” in his dispute resolution mechanisms, unlike his predecessors who “picked the path of statesmanship over sycophancy or partisanship.”

The party dismissed Wetangula’s sentiments and maintained it would see through the expulsions because the five leaders chose to promote the interests of other political formations.

Additionally, ODM termed it ironic for Wetangula to preach about democracy yet even after becoming the National Assembly Speaker in September last year still remains chairman of the Ford Kenya party.

“He (Wetangula) himself runs the party like an echo chamber of a fiefdom where dissent is not allowed, and his word is law; hardly the image of the democracy he preaches to us,” said the party.

“We have no intention of engaging in a war of words with the Speaker of the National Assembly. But henceforth, as long as he continues making these unfortunate and divisive utterances, we will separate Wetangula the Speaker from Wetangula the politician and deal with him like any other political opponent.”

