Monday, September 11, 2023,- National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula has joined leaders in condemning Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga after he ordered the expulsion of five lawmakers for meeting President William Ruto.

The five who were expelled are Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, Caroli Omondi (Suba South) Gideon Ochanda( Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo ( Gem), and Kisumu senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

Some of the nominated MCAs from Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Migori Counties were also affected.

Reacting to the purge, Wetangula urged Raila Odinga to instead expel himself from the party because he was undermining democracy.

Wetangula said over the years, Raila Odinga has developed a habit of kicking out any leader who is after developments in the Luo Nyanza region.

“You can’t be preaching democracy while there is none in your parties.

“You can’t preach democracy to the masses and fight the same democracy in his party.

“This is draconian behaviour which must end,” Wetang’ula said.

