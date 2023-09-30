Saturday, September 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has said his party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), will not force other parties in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to fold and join the ruling party.

Speaking on Friday during the UDA’s National Governing Council meeting, Ruto said coalition partners are free to retain their parties as they deem fit, expressing that the ruling party will focus on pursuing mergers with allied parties.

“They are those who will decide to fold and join us but they are others who will decide on how we will associate with them. We will not be dictators and tell them this and that is how we will relate,” Ruto said.

President Ruto opposed UDA’s Secretary General Cleophas Malala’s tactic which affiliate political parties within the coalition interpreted as coercion.

Malala had earlier this year told politicians holding senior government positions in the Kenya Kwanza government to dissolve their parties and join President William Ruto’s party.

“All we can tell them is that it is good if they join us but we can’t say that it’s a must. We want the permission of the National Delegates Conference to talk with them so that we can convince them to join us and be one strong national political party,” said Ruto.

