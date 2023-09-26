Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – National Assembly speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called for Western leaders to unite, saying it will change the region’s fortunes and count for something in the government of President William Ruto.

Speaking during a fundraising in Shinyalu, Wetangula called out leaders whom he said are sowing seeds of discord between him and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, saying their plans will not work since they are on good terms.

“Musalia and I are working together and we will not allow negative voices to divide us,” he stated.

“Our collective vision has enabled us to reshape the political landscape, forging a new trajectory together,” he added.

At the same time, Wetangula pleaded for patience from the Government on the high cost of living which has proved a burden for most Kenyans.

“The promise of reduced cost of food, facilitated by subsidized fertilizer and favorable weather conditions, looms on the horizon,” he said.

His calls for Luhya unity were echoed by other leaders who were present, including Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Kimani Ichungwa, Sylvanus Osoro, Aaron Cheruyiot, Kenneth Lusaka, Fernandes Barasa, John Waluke, and Mary Emase among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST