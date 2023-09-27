Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – As millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet, there are few Kenyans living extravagant lifestyles amid the high cost of living.

This was evident after an X-user delivered a TV worth Ksh 450,000 to a wealthy Kenyan.

He installed the TV on his balcony rooftop.

He has transformed his rooftop into an entertainment zone.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleA beautiful Tanzanian lady with a seductive voice seduces a scammer – The guy got confused and forgot about his scamming business (VIDEO).
Next articleGACHAGUA meets embattled Trade CS MOSES KURIA in a closed-door meeting amid calls for his sacking over his controversial remarks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply