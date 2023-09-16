Saturday, September 16, 2023 – A little girl stole the show at an SDA wedding in Kisii after she welcomed the bride in style.
The girl is very confident and at the same time witty.
Guests could not help but burst into laughter as she welcomed the bride.
She made the wedding memorable.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
