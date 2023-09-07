Thursday, September 7, 2023 – A mzungu motorist caused an accident along Mombasa Road after he made a wrong turn in the presence of a traffic police officer and sped off.

In the video, the said motorist is seen making a wrong turn to avoid traffic jam and in the process, he caused an accident that almost claimed the life of a motorcycle rider.

The rider rammed into a Toyota Prado and fell in the middle of the road.

The video has been widely shared on social media.

A user called out the cop who was manning the traffic for failing to take action against the reckless Mzungu motorist.

“I don’t see why this police officer should not be dismissed.

“Why do we have police officers on our roads?

“The white Landcruiser being driven by a white guy should also be tracked down,’’ the user wrote.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.