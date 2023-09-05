Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – The 16th Headies award was held on Sunday night and one of the highlights from the show was from Wande Coal’s performance.

A video shared online captured moment a dancer fell while dancing during Wande Coal’s performance.

The dancer regained her composure and continued dancing as the singer performed. 

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleKANYE WEST and wife, BIANCA CENSORI, banned for life by boat rental company for indecent exposure in Italy
Next articlePilot dies after his plane crashed during a gender reveal stunt in front of cheering guests (VIDEO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply