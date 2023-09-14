Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Residents of Mombasa are reportedly living in fear due to frequent attacks by a machete-wielding gang.

The ruthless gang consists of young men in their early twenties.

They were captured on CCTV unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans at night during a robbery mission.

The gang had attacked a business premise.

Watch the footage.

