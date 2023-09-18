Monday, September 18, 2023 – As millions of Kenyans grapple with the high cost of fuel, even police officers have not been spared.

A traffic cop was recorded pushing his motorcycle after it ran out of fuel while in the line of duty.

The video comes days after fuel prices in the country crossed the Sh 200 mark, following a review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

In its latest price review, EPRA revised the prices upwards as follows; Super Petrol by sh16.96, Diesel by Sh21.32 and Kerosene by Sh33.13.

This means the pump prices will be as follows; Super Petrol at sh211.64, Diesel at sh201 and Kerosene at sh202.13 per litre in Nairobi.

The prices had remained unchanged for the last two months.

A few months ago, it was also reported that police stations across the country are hit with a cash crunch, following delayed disbursement of funds.

Some officers were forced to fuel vehicles and buy stationery out of pocket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.