Monday, September 11, 2023 – Celebrated Ugandan singer Sheebah Karungi was left counting losses after her iPhone 14 Pro Max was stolen from her while performing.

Sheebah had been booked to perform at the Arua City Carnival.

She could not believe her eyes upon the realization that her phone had been stolen.

Midway through her performance, she pleaded with the fans to help locate her phone which she claimed had been snatched.

She promised to reward anyone who had a clue of the whereabouts of the phone.

“Please bring back my phone. Whoever has my phone, bring it back here and I will give you something,” Sheebah said before ordering the deejay to continue with the show.

She managed to retrieve the stolen phone a day later after police intervened and tracked the suspected thief.

