Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his family may soon hit the streets due to lack of money.

This is after the High Court froze his bank accounts and Sh2 billion worth of assets due to corruption.

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) obtained a court order to freeze bank accounts and assets belonging to Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari, and his children.

The court last week ruled that the former county boss has a case to answer over the Ksh588 million tender scandal.

“In addition, EACC has since obtained orders from the High Court freezing the family’s unexplained wealth amounting to nearly Ksh2 billion pending the ongoing civil suit seeking orders for forfeiture of the said assets to the State,” EACC stated.

At the same time, the High Court found out that eight other suspects with whom Waititu was charged will have to stand trial in court.

The charges against the eleven are in connection with various offences which were committed in Kiambu County where Waititu served for more than three years.

The suspects are facing charges of conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, and dealing with suspect property.

The couple is accused of using their positions to award tenders to companies that they had an interest in, and then receiving kickbacks from those companies.

They are also accused of laundering the proceeds of crime.

If convicted, Waititu and his wife could face many years of imprisonment. The trial is ongoing, and no verdict has yet been reached.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.