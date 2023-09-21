Thursday, September 21, 2023 – President William Ruto’s move to deploy Kenyan police officers to the troubled Haiti may be a bad idea if a revelation by Azimio Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru is anything to go by.

In July 2023, Kenya committed to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to Haiti to help train and assist Haitian police to restore normalcy in the country.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua reiterated Kenya’s commitment to standing together with other countries to help them achieve peace and stability.

However, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru chastised the Kenya Kwanza government over the plans.

In a statement, Ndegwa said it was wrong for President William Ruto to cajole the whites.

He said the country already had a shortage of men in uniform and that donating the few we had in the Caribbean nation would further deteriorate the already poor state of security in the country.

“Ati we are donating our police officers to Haiti when our police ratio to citizen stands at 1:505 against the UN recommended ratio of 1:450… Ama lazima mtu ajipendekeze kwa wazungu?” Ndegwa said on X.

His comments come just a day after United States (US) President Joe Biden commended Ruto for his willingness to deploy Kenyan police to Haiti to help restore order in the gang-ridden Caribbean nation.

Speaking at the official opening of the 78th Session of the General Debate at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York, President Biden thanked Ruto for joining the Caribbean community in its quest for peace and willingness to alleviate the suffering of the Haitian people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.