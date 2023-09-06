Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – A vocal Kalenjin community politician has revealed why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua welcomed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the ongoing African Climate Summit at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday.

The DP was tasked with welcoming guests at the summit and Raila was one of the guests he welcomed to the summit on Tuesday.

He did it alongside the African Union Commission chair, Moussa Faki.

Reacting after Gachagua welcomed Raila Odinga to the summit, Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei said the second in command welcomed Raila because he recognized President Ruto as president.

“Nilishangaa kumwona, jambo ninaona ni kuwa amekubali Ruto ndiye rais wa Kenya!,”Cherargei stated.

The senator’s remarks on Raila accepting Ruto as President comes after Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka reportedly revealed that Azimio had conceded defeat and would wait for the next general election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST