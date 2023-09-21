Thursday, September 21, 2023 – At the upcoming Royal Academy of Arts exhibition in London, visitors will find their way blocked by two naked models, a man and a woman.

The only way to gain access to the imminent Marina Abramovic exhibition is by squeezing themselves through the gap in the middle, the Telegraph reported.

Andrea Tarsia, the Royal Academy’s head of exhibitions told the media outlet, “The performance, called Imponderabilia, forces a confrontation between nakedness, and the gender, the sexuality, the desire.”

It was reported that there will be a separate entrance for those who are not comfortable squeezing through the nude performers.

The exhibition includes Luminosity in which a naked woman is pinned to the wall in a crucifix pose while seated on a bicycle saddle, the Telegraph reported.

The exhibition will run from September 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024.

Marina Abramović, 76, is known for pushing boundaries in her art. Some of her most notable works include ‘Rhythm 0’, a work of performance art in which she invited visitors to interact with her using objects such as a bullet and a gun, and a silent vigil at the Museum Of Modern Art in New York, where she sat quietly for three months.