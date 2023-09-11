Monday, September 11, 2023 – Videos of a bride who behaved weirdly at her wedding have gone viral, eliciting mixed reactions online.

In one of the videos, the gloomy bride refused to eat the cake as her newlywed husband tried to feed her.

She looked uninterested as he talked to her.

The bride did not smile at any point and shocked many after pouring a drink on her man’s suit.

Reacting to the bride’s behaviour, many claimed she might have been forced to marry the man, while others said she could have been pregnant.

Some even predicted that the marriage was likely to end in tears.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.