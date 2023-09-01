Friday, September 1, 2023 – Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu has enrolled her two children in US schools.

Samidoh’s cousin Bernice Saroni alias Mama Boys, shared a video of Edday’s children donning matching green t-shirts and khaki trousers as they excitedly picked up their school bags.

Bernice expressed her hopes for their educational journey, encouraging them to excel in their studies.

Samidoh’s eldest child Shirleen prepares to embark on her Grade 8 journey while her younger brother Michael is looking forward to joining Grade 2.

Samidoh’s baby mama Karen Nyamu has since hinted that Edday is not planning to come back.

She made the revelations on Tiktok live on Thursday, August 31 and said they are doing everything possible to try and convince her to come back.

In July, Edday seemingly indicated that she had no intentions of reconciling with her husband, the father of their three children.

She firmly stated her unwillingness to subject her children to a polygamous family dynamic, particularly with a woman significantly older than her and lacking moral values and respect.

