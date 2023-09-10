Sunday, September 10, 2023 – Suna West Member of Parliament Peter Masara is a polygamous man.

He has two wives whom he treats equally.

ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale attended a family function at Masara’s home and shared a video of the two posh houses that the MP has built for his wives.

The houses have the same design and they are next to each other.

See video.

