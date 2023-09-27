Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Victor Osimhen has threatened to sue Napoli over a TikTok video that was posted to the club’s page on Tuesday, September 26.

The clip appears to mock Osimhen for missing a penalty during their 0-0 draw with Bologna in Serie A over the weekend.

The video was later pulled down by Napoli following a serious backlash on social media.

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has hinted that Osimhen is considering legal action against his own club.

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor,” Calenda said.