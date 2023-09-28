Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Victor Osimhen scored Napoli’s second goal against Udinese on Wednesday night after being selected to start the Serie A game despite being mocked by the club on social media.

The Super Eagles striker scored in the 39th minute to double Napoli’s lead and end his four-game wait for a goal.

After scoring, Osimhen refused to celebrate his goal after he was mocked by the club on social media for missing a penalty kick during their previous game last week.

On Tuesday night, the club’s Tiktok account shared a footage that showed the 24-year-old appealing for a penalty, while a strange sped-up voice could be heard with the caption ‘Gimme penalty please’ before showing him blazing the spot-kick wide of the post.

A second video, which has been circulated online and since deleted, compared Osimhen to a ‘coconut’ – widely viewed as a racial slur.

Osimhen has threatened to sue Napoli over the Tiktok videos posted to the club’s page.

The 24-year-old’s refusal to celebrate his goal comes after he also deleted photos of himself in the Serie A side’s shirt from his Instagram account.