Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has removed nearly all photos of him in a Napoli shirt from his Instagram account following TikTok videos from the club which appeared to mock the forward.

The striker was the target of a video where he was mocked by his own club on Tiktok on Tuesday, September 26.

The clip appeared to mock Osimhen for missing a penalty during their 0-0 draw with Bologna in Serie A over the weekend.

A second video allegedly from the club’s account, which has been circulated online and since deleted, compared Osimhen to a ‘coconut,’ widely viewed as a racial slur.

The video was later pulled down by Napoli following a serious backlash on social media.

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has hinted that Osimhen is considering legal action against his own club.

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor,” Calenda said.

Osimhen has removed the majority of photos of him wearing a Napoli shirt from Instagram, with a single post remaining.

It’s unclear if Osimhen will participate in Napoli’s Serie A match against Udinese on Wednesday night.

The striker, who has scored 62 goals in 107 appearances for the Serie A side, fired Napoli to a first league title in over 30 years last season.