Monday, September 4, 2023 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has warned President William Ruto of dire consequences if he continues frustrating the milk business in the region.

This follows the move by Ruto to ban the importation of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Brookside Milk from Uganda in what many experts viewed as revenge against the former president for supporting his rival Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential contest.

Speaking during the East African Business and Investment Summit and Expo 2023, Museveni, through the Third Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga, warned Kenya and South Sudan of unfair trade practices that are affecting businesses in the country, and to some extent in the region.

She pointed out Kenya’s milk deal as one of unfair practices.

Kadaga wondered about the motive of Kenya’s practice of allowing Ugandan milk for a period, only to block the products midway through the agreed period.

Stating Uganda’s stand on the matter, Kadaga remarked that the constant change of Kenya’s stance on milk importation was harming her country’s economy.

Kadaga stated Kenya’s practices were disrupting the trade value chain comprising farmers, processors, and packaging factories.

For South Sudan, she expressed her displeasure with how the country was treating grain exporters from Uganda.

Kadaga revealed that authorities in Juba had locked up maize products in a warehouse and took keys with them claiming poor standards.

Kadaga’s warning to Kenya and South Sudan carried more weight as she is also a minister for East African Community (EAC) Affairs.

At the end of the expo, the EAC block agreed on resolutions that would address the challenges raised by Uganda.

In March 2023, Kenya abruptly banned milk powder importation from Uganda, forcing President Yoweri Museveni to look for an alternative market in Algeria.

