Sunday, September 17, 2023 – US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter on Thursday, September 14 was indicted by Special Counsel David Weiss on federal felony gun charges.

According to the indictment, Hunter lied about his drug use when he purchased a gun in 2018.

A Delaware grand jury returned multiple felony charges against Hunter, including two counts of false statements on his gun forms, and one of possessing a firearm while addicted to illicit drugs.

The move by Weiss is a significant escalation in the investigation into the president’s son for gun and tax crimes.

The investigation comes the same week that Republicans in the House opened a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden for his alleged connections to Hunter’s business dealings and is likely to have a long-term impact on Biden’s 2024 reelection bid.

The maximum time in prison would be 25 years total if he is convicted on all of the counts. He could also be given a maximum $250,000 fine and three years probation.

The First Son purchased a 0.38 caliber pistol in Delaware, a state that makes any buyer answer a series of questions before they can lay their hands on a weapon.

One from the 2018 application asks if the applicant uses or is addicted to drugs. The box is clearly checked ‘no.’

Hunter has admitted that he was addicted to crack cocaine at the time of the gun purchase.

Earlier this summer, the president’s son had reached a deal that would have allowed him to avoid trial for the firearms charges if he abided by parole conditions over 24 months.

Republicans complained that the president’s son had gotten himself a ‘sweetheart deal’ designed to protect President Biden.

However, the plea deal spectacularly fell apart in court in July, opening Hunter up to new charges.