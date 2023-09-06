Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – President William Ruto’s charm offensive has yielded fruits yet again.

This is after the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, announced Ksh452 billion in funding for climate-related programmes in developing countries.

Kerry spoke at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit hosted by President William Ruto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

He emphasised that US President Joe Biden was committed to addressing the effects of climate change affecting most African countries.

The diplomat acknowledged that developed nations were behind the effects of climate change hence the need to protect developing ones such as Kenya.

As part of the programme, Kerry revealed that the US government would avail Ksh437 billion (USD 3 billion) annually to help developing countries address the effects of climate change.

“The President has now launched the President Emergency Programme for Adaptation, and we are prepared to help at least 500 million people in developing countries, especially in Africa, to be able to adapt to the worst impacts of these countries.

On the other hand, he indicated that the Biden administration would also avail Sh4.3 billion for food security programmes.

The money also targets businesses addressing climate change challenges in the continent through agricultural programmes.

“Another second 10 million dollars (Ksh14 billion) will go to the climate resilient adaptation finance and technology transfer facility to scale technology so that we can advance technology such as cold chain storage which will maintain the quality and safety of food from farms to homes,” he stated.

The diplomat praised Ruto for his bold initiative in championing countermeasures to address climate change and hosting the international event that aims to prosecute climate change solutions.

“As I listened something was happening. This is different. Your leadership is palpable. What you said today sets a clear path for all of us,” he stated.

