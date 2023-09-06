Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – A US Police officer has been suspended after he was filmed kissing a female before they went into the backseat of a patrol car, the Prince George’s County Police Department confirmed.

The police department identified the officer as Francesco Marlett, who was suspended in 2016 over allegations that he beat a 3-year-old child unconscious, according to Fox 5 DC.

“His police powers are now suspended as the investigation continues,” the department tweeted Tuesday evening after previously announcing an investigation had been launched into the video.

In the viral clip, the officer can be seen giving a lengthy, passionate smooch to a woman wearing a tiny dress while aggressively grabbing her behind.

The uniformed officer is then seen walking the woman to the back of his squad car. While in, they closed the door behind them.