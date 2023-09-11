Monday, September 11, 2023 – US Marines were ordered to pick up human feces and other disgusting trash at the airport so as to leave it pristine for the Taliban, before they were allowed to leave Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan in August 2021, having just lost 13 colleagues to a suicide bomber, a new book has claimed.

The revelation is revealed for the first time in a new book, “Kabul: The Untold Story of Biden’s Fiasco and the American Warriors Who Fought to the End.”

According to the book, the Kabul airport passenger terminal was filthy on August 28, 2021, after the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

More than 120,000 Afghans had camped there for a week, “defecating and leaving trash, bags, clothes, and other unspeakable things.”

US soldiers were infuriated at being “forced to scoop up human poop.”

One junior Marine told book authors Jerry Dunleavy and James Hasson that the order to clean “came with a threat that we would not leave at all if it was not completed,”

“It was degrading and ridiculous. We took a lot of casualties and put a lot of effort into that mission and to close it out that way was wrong. Morale was really down at that point, and it was an extremely pointless effort.”

The United States Armed Forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan on 30 August 2021, marking the end of the 2001–2021 war.

In February 2020, the Trump administration and the Taliban, without the participation of the then Afghan government, signed the US–Taliban deal in Doha, Qatar, which stipulated fighting restrictions for both the US and the Taliban, and provided for the withdrawal of all NATO forces from Afghanistan in return for the Taliban’s counter-terrorism commitments.

The Trump administration’s US–Taliban deal, and then the Biden administration’s decision in April 2021 to pull out all US troops by September 2021 without leaving a residual force, were the two critical events that triggered the start of the collapse of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF)