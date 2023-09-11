Monday, September 11, 2023 – Embattled Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s troubles are far from over.

This is after President William Ruto’s administration shut down another one of his churches as the government continues the crackdown on rogue pastors.

Pastor Ezekiel’s New Life Prayer Centre and Church in Nyeri was shut down by police who conducted an impromptu raid on the facility that has been operational for barely a month.

Pastor Martin David Manyasi, who was running the church said police stormed their office, conducted a search, and walked away with an undisclosed amount of the money and offering envelopes.

“More than 300 worshippers had turned up for service on Sunday but they were locked out by the police. We were not able to conduct a church service,” Manyasi said.

He was addressing the press alongside the church’s lawyer Samson Nyaberi.

Nyaberi condemned the raid and said it was a clear violation of the law since a court order was already in place barring the closer of the church.

The raid on the church was conducted by officers from Ruringu Police Station.

The development comes days after the court lifted the deregistration of Pastor Ezekiel’s church by the registrar of societies last month.

Pastor Ezekiel argued that the gazette notice cancelling the church registration was published yet they did not receive any notice of their intentions against the church.

Odero claimed he was not given a chance to present his case in defense of the church.

